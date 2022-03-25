Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, March 25

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Last Friday in March, and last Last Friday of [insert month here] of the regular season. Finish it off right!

The first sip

The Cavs posted this little tidbit prior to last night’s game against the Raptors:

No NBA player has more assists this month than DG the PG @KeyBank | #LetEmKnow — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 24, 2022

Darius Garland has posted some absurd statlines this year. But it’s not just single-game outbursts; DG the PG has been one of the best players in the Association for nearly a full month now.

I’ve long been bullish on Garland’s potential (really, I think it was obvious to anyone who actually watched the Cavs the last few years). I thought he could be an All-Star, but I never saw this coming. Is it that outrageous to suggest All-NBA appearances in his future? Possibly as soon as next year? It feels less and less crazy with each passing game.

Read this

Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley have made the rookie of the year race about much more than getting buckets

Links of the day

