Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, March 25

The Cavs posted this little tidbit prior to last night’s game against the Raptors:
No NBA player has more assists this month than DG the PG @KeyBank | #LetEmKnow— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 24, 2022
Darius Garland has posted some absurd statlines this year. But it’s not just single-game outbursts; DG the PG has been one of the best players in the Association for nearly a full month now.
I’ve long been bullish on Garland’s potential (really, I think it was obvious to anyone who actually watched the Cavs the last few years). I thought he could be an All-Star, but I never saw this coming. Is it that outrageous to suggest All-NBA appearances in his future? Possibly as soon as next year? It feels less and less crazy with each passing game.
