J.B. Bickerstaff says Jarrett Allen has ‘started to do more things’, but doesn’t know when he’ll be back

Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls marks the 10th game Jarrett Allen has missed since breaking his finger against the Toronto Raptors. Not long ago, it was reported that Allen, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ All-Star center, was opting against surgery to repair the injury in hopes of returning this year.

Before Sunday’s game, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked about Allen’s status and if he was any closer to returning. He said “Ya” before saying he can’t exactly how say how close Allen was to returning to the floor.

“I honestly can’t tell you that,” Bickerstaff said. “Again, it’s a bone and it’s a matter of how it heals and all of those things.”

Bickerstaff said that Allen’s pain has decreased to the point where he can start doing “more things,” but did not elaborate further.

The Cavs are 4-5 in the games they’ve played without Allen so far. If he can return at something closer to 100% as the Cavs make a push towards the playoffs and try to stay within the Eastern Conference's top-six, it would be a big, big deal.