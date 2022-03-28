Cavaliers forward Dean Wade to miss remainder of the season

Today, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that forward Dean Wade will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after undergoing successful surgery on his right meniscus at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. Wade had missed the previous seven games dating back to March 14 on Cleveland’s schedule and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Wade, who went undrafted out of Kansas State in 2019, had been performing well for the Cavs this season and had become a valuable depth piece. In 51 appearances Wade was averaging 5.3 points on 45.6% shooting (35.9% from three-point range) along with 2.9 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. Wade also was a starter in 28 games for Cleveland, filling in mostly for Lauri Markkanen, and averaged 7.8 points on 47.1% shooting, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Wade has a team option this offseason and if the Cavs don’t pick it up, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

The Cavaliers also announced that Jarrett Allen (finger) and Rajon Rondo (ankle) remain sidelined as well. Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said both are progressing but it appears that it will be a few more games until either returns to play.