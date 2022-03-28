Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley leaves game with sprained ankle

It feels like the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Cinderella season is coming to an unceremonious end due to the mounting injuries. Rookie of the year favorite Evan Mobley left Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic with what is being called an ankle sprain.

Mobley suffered the injury by landing awkwardly on Franz Wagner’s foot after contesting Wagner’s shot at the rim. The extent and severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

Evan Mobley walks to the locker room after suffering a scary looking ankle roll. pic.twitter.com/HZteTt7kzt — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) March 28, 2022

It’s difficult to overstate how big of a blow this could potentially be for the Cavs playoff chances. The Cavs are 5-6 in their recent stretch without Jarrett Allen while looking like a shell of their former self on the defensive end. Mobley has made things somewhat respectable, but things could get very ugly if the Cavs are forced to play without both Mobley and Allen.

Hopefully, this ankle injury is not serious and Mobley will be back in action sooner rather than later. The Cavs welcome the Dallas Mavericks to town on Wednesday night. The play-in tournament is scheduled to take place between April 12 - 15.

Update: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that x-rays on Mobley’s sprained ankle have turned back negative. That at least is some good news. We’ll keep you updated as we know more.