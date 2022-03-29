Final Score: Cleveland Charge fall to Westchester Knicks 116-100

The shorthanded Cleveland Charge dropped Kyle Guy’s return as they lost to the Westchester Knicks 116-100.

Tuesday was Guy’s first game back with the Charge after spending the last two and a half months on a two-way deal with the Miami Heat. Going from a team that has its eye on an NBA title to a G League team can’t be the easiest transition.

“Just keeping a level head. This is part of it,” said Guy after the game when asked about the move. “You can’t be surprised when something like getting cut and moving to a different city happens. I’m just trying to be level headed and never get too high or too low.”

The transition was much more seamless for Guy on the court. He registered a quick 11 points and 3 assists in the first quarter en route to a 32 point and 5 assist performance on 12 of 30 shooting.

“I’ve learned a lot from being in a good organizations like UVA [University of Virginia] and Miami,” said Guy when asked about what he can take away from the last few months. “Taking small things from the culture and way things are run is my favorite thing. The thing I pride myself on most is getting along with every group I get into. Even if they don’t like me I make them like me,” he said with a smile.

The Knicks were able to get off to a fast start by pushing the pace as much as possible. They jumped out to a quick 15-4 lead before Cleveland put up any resistance. The Charge clawed their way back into the game by cutting the deficit to just five at the end of the first thanks to back-to-back Tacko Fall baskets assisted by Guy and then a three from Guy. The Knicks responded with a 5-0 run to close the quarter with a 37-27 lead.

Westchester more than doubled their advantage in the second quarter thanks to an 11-2 run to end the half. The Charge went into the break down 70-49.

The Charge fought back in the third thanks to an 11 point and 4 assist quarter from Cavs’ two-way player RJ Nembhard Jr. He did a good job of breaking down the Knicks defense off the dribble while opening up looks for his teammates. The deficit was down to 12 after three.

Cleveland got off to a promising start in the fourth. The Charge were able to cut the lead to 84-92 before Guy hit what appeared to be an and-one three that would’ve given the Charge a chance to make it a four point game. Unfortunately for the Charge, the foul was deemed on the floor taking the energy out of the building. The Knicks responded with a 15-4 run that sealed the game.

Westchester was led by Dewan Hernandez who finished with 30 points and Louis King who contributed 24. Knicks two-player Feron Hunt also contributed 16 points and was a game high +26.

Nembhard was the Charge’s best player as he contributed 30 points on 11 of 22 shooting with 12 rebounds and 7 helpers.

“He’s more decisive,” replied Guy when asked about the growth he’s seen in Nemhard’s game. “He doesn’t over-dribble as much as he used to which can be a rookie thing. He’s making quicker decisions and is calmer.”

Tacko Fall finished the evening with 26 points and 16 rebounds on 12-13 shooting.

Up next: The Charge will play their last home game of the year on Thursday night as they take on the Orlando Magic affiliate Lakeland Magic. Tip-off is at 6 pm at the Wolstein Center.