Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers gamethread

The James Harden-Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers are a challenge. They are a challenge for anyone if the early returns on their play together are to be believed.

They are an especially good challenge for a Cleveland Cavaliers team that has lost five of six and hasn’t been playing at its best for a bit now. So let’s see how the Cavs respond here, on the road against a team above them in the standings and above them in the pecking order. That’s not a bad Friday night as far as basketball viewing goes.