Final Score: Cleveland Charge lose to Long Island Nets 120-119 in overtime

The Cleveland Charge, at home on Sunday at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, came up just short, losing 120-119 to the Long Island Nets in G League Action,

The Charge were down going into the fourth after being outscored 34-21 in the third quarter. But Cleveland came back in the fourth, whittling down the deficit to 116-114 with 1:27 on a bucket from guard Mailk Newman, That scored held until the final buzzer when Dylan Windler scored on a tip-in — the third Charge shot attempt on the possession — to send the game to overtime.

AT THE BUZZER!!



Dylan Windler’s last second layup ties the game at 116 and forces OT! Catch the ending on https://t.co/fLGfbO0vpY. pic.twitter.com/X3NnuRoyWZ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 6, 2022

The Charge again fell behind in overtime, trailing 120-116 with 42.9 seconds to play. A Cameron Young three-pointer with 30 seconds left made it 120-119. The Charge had one more chance at it, but Newman missed at the rim as time expired and a Windler putback both came late and missed,

Young led the Charge with 25 points on 11-16 shooting to go with 2 rebounds. Windler, on assignment from the Cleveland Cavaliers, scored 24 points on 7-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds. Newman had 11 points on 3-12 shooting and 4 rebounds. He was 1-4 from three.

Up next: The Charge, now 3-16 on the season, play on Tuesday at home against the Motor City Cruise, the G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. EST.