Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors gamethread

This, no cap, is one of the most important games of the Cleveland Cavaliers season. It might be the most important of the current stretch.

The Cavs enter Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors two games up on the Raptors for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. With a win, the Cavs will go three games up on the Raptors — a key marker as the Cavs look to remain in the top-six of the Eastern Conference Playoff Picture.

Avoiding the play-in and getting right into a best-of-seven series should absolutely be the goal. And this should help.

Cavs expecting starting lineup: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markannen, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Raptors expected starting lineup: Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Khem Birch, Pascal Siakam, Svi Mykhailiuk