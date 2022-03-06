Cavs big man Jarrett Allen sidelined indefinitely with fractured finger per report

According to the team, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen left Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to a thigh contusion and will not return.

It is not clear at this time when exactly Allen’s injury occurred or how severe the injury is. Allen played 10 minutes before leaving the game with the injury, scored 6 points on 3-4 shooting to go with 2 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

Allen subbed out with 1:58 to play in the first half and then went back to the locker room. The team updated his status at half time. Cedi Osman started the second half alongside’s Cleveland’s four other normal starters in Allen’s place, keeping Kevin Love in his normal bench role. Allen’s injury also likely shifts Evan Mobley to a more traditional role as a center protecting the rim on defense and rolling to it on offense.

How long, if at all, Allen will be out beyond the rest of Cavs-Raptors likely won’t be known until Monday. The Cavs next play on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers. That game starts a three-game road trip for Cleveland.

Update: According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Allen suffered a fractured finger in Cleveland’s 104-96 victory over Toronto and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen has suffered a fractured finger and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2022

Allen also suffered a bruised quad so it’s a double whammy. Brutal.