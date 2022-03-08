Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Tuesday, March 8

Happy Tuesday! Stay hydrated. Let’s get into it.

Here’s a very small, niche Cavs thing to note. Who is the backup point guard going forward now that Rajon Rondo is close to coming back: Rondo or Brandon Goodwin?

There’s a case for each. Rondo is the veteran, a multiple-time champion who the locker room respects, the coaches trust and and one of the cerebral players in the game. He’s been banged up since coming to Cleveland, but you’d in theory trust his decision making. Rondo also also been fine been on defense (Dunks and Threes has him at average), but he’s also an offensive liability beyond his passing.

Then you have Goodwin, who plays with zip that the Cavs arguably need. He’s also a better shooter (33.3%, which is eh, but eh is better than Rondo) and is overall more dynamic. He’s also a worse defender than Rondo.

So who is the right pick? I go with Goodwin because of his speed and better shooting and upside. Rondo has some Ricky Rubio vibes in that he helps a lot on defense while table setting on offense. (He, however, is static and doesn’t juice an offense whereas Rubio is kinetic and makes everything flow around him. Boy, the Cavs miss Rubio.) I think Bickerstaff will pick him. It makes sense. Either could be the right call.

Some good Kevin O’Connor words on the Cavs at The Ringer

