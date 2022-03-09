Share All sharing options for: Four people, including World B. Free and former owner Gordon Gund, inducted to Cavaliers’ Wall of Honor

The Cleveland Cavaliers are celebrating their history as a handful of Cavs legends will join the franchise’s Wall of Honor: World B. Free, Campy Russell, Gordon Gund, and Lenny Wilkens.

The Cavs established their Wall of Honor during the 2019–2020 season, their 50th as an organization, to celebrate key figures in their history. This year’s honorees will join eight of the most illustrious people ever to don Cavs threads: Austin Carr, Brad Daugherty, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Larry Nance Sr., Mark Price, Bobby “Bingo” Smith, Joe Tait, and Nate Thurmond.

The 2022 class features a handful of faces from the Cavs’ 1970s and 80s glory days. Free (1982–86) holds the second-highest career scoring average in Cavaliers history at 23 points per game; Russell is among the franchise leaders in points (6,588), field goals made (2,480), and free throws made (1,627), and he remains an integral part of Cavaliers’ pre- and post-game coverage with Bally Sports; Gund owned the team for over two decades (1983–2005), and his tenure coincided with some of the most successful runs in team history; and Wilkens (1972–74 as a player, 1986–93 as head coach) won more games than any other coach in Cavs history (316) and was recently chosen as one of the 15 best coaches in NBA history.

The Cavs will hold a ceremony on March 26 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse prior to their contest against the Chicago Bulls.