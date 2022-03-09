Cleveland Cavaliers to sign big man Moses Brown to 10-day deal

According to league sources, the Cleveland Cavaliers plan on signing big man Moses Brown to a 10-day contract. The Brown signing was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Some much needed depth after losing Jarrett Allen for Cleveland. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) March 10, 2022

Brown, who was last with the Dallas Mavericks, is averaging 3.1 points on 54.0% shooting along with 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in 6.1 minutes per game this season. He was waived by Dallas in February in order to make space for the Kristaps Porzingis trade with Washington. The former UCLA Bruin’s best known time in the NBA was with the Oklahoma City Thunder - where he averaged 8.6 points, 8.9 points and 1.1 blocks per game in 43 appearances. Once it was announced that the Thunder were shutting down Al Horford for the season - Brown had 21 points and 23 rebounds against the Boston Celtics, which was the highest point of his NBA career.

Brown was named to the All-NBA G League First Team and the NBA G League All-Defensive Team after season averages of 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game last season as well. In June, Brown was traded to the Celtics along with Horford and a 2025 second round pick in exchange for Kemba Walker, the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a 2025 second-rounder. Brown was then shipped to Dallas for Josh Richardson and never developed into the player the Mavericks hoped for.

With Jarrett Allen now sidelined for the foreseeable future, Brown provides some much-needed depth in relief of Evan Mobley. Sure, Ed Davis has performed admirably in that spot. But, Davis is also 32 years old and the younger, more athletic Brown could provide some relief for him as well. Brown might only see spot minutes for Cleveland but, it helps the team long-term overall.