Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, April 1

April is here, and the NBA playoffs are only two weeks away! Start the month with a Cup of Cavs, like Adam Silver intended.

There’s been a lot (like, a lot) of bad injury juju lately. It’s tempting to let it kill the vibe of what’s been an unequivocally successful season. Let’s not think about that right now. Instead, here’s a dose of good injury news, which I’m sure Cavs fans could definitely use right about now:

Nice to see Young Bull @CollinSexton02 out here dropping buckets before the #Cavs tip-off against the Hawks! pic.twitter.com/7hVq9NjcVo — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) March 31, 2022

Disclaimer: I’m still not getting my hopes up that Collin Sexton will be back for the postseason, and I don’t think you should either. But the Cavs have had so many players going down lately, it’s heartening to see one progressing toward a return—even if it’s not until next season.

