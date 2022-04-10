Cleveland Cavaliers sign Moses Brown, RJ Nembhard to new contracts

The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted the contract of center Moses Brown to a standard NBA contract. In a related move, the team signed guard RJ Nembhard to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Brown, signed his first 10-day contract with Cleveland on March 10, his second 10-day contract on March 21 and a two-way contract on March 31. He has appeared in 13 games (five starts) for the Cavaliers, averaging 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 12.8 minutes. In those five starts, Brown posted three double-doubles and averaged 12.4 points and 11.8 rebounds while connecting on .649 from the field in 25.0 minutes. Prior to joining the Cavaliers, Brown appeared in 26 games with the Mavericks this season.

In 91 career NBA games (38 starts) with Portland, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Cleveland, Brown holds career averages of 6.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.70 blocks in 14.2 minutes. Additionally, Brown has also played in 45 games (15 starts) over three seasons in the NBA G League and was named to the 2021 All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Defensive Team, posting averages of 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.71 blocks in 26.4 minutes during the 2020-21 NBA G League season. Brown went undrafted in 2019 after playing one season at UCLA.

Nembhard, prior to being waived on April 7, was signed to a standard NBA contract with Cleveland on March 31 and was originally signed to a two-way contract on October 16. Nembhard has appeared in 13 games this season for the Cavaliers as well as 13 games (12 starts) with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively-owned and operated NBA G League team. With the Charge, Nembhard averaged 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 37.7 minutes. Nembhard went undrafted in 2021 after playing four seasons at Texas Christian University where he averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26 minutes per game.