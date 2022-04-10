Cleveland Cavaliers to play Brooklyn Nets in play-in tournament on Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers will officially play the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.

With the Cavs beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday and the Nets beating the Indiana Pacers, the two teams will play in the seven-eight match-up. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. and will air on TNT.

By finishing as the No. 8 seed in the East, the Cavs will get two cracks to win one game to make the playoffs proper. If Cleveland loses in Brooklyn on Tuesday, they would then host the winner of a 9-10 match-up between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 15 in Cleveland.

“The odds work in your favor there,” Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said about finishing in the eighth vs. ninth or tenth. “The ability to win one out of two instead of just one. The opportunity to have a home game as needed. And if you have this building behind you in a win or go home scenario, I like our chances.”

The Cavs went 1-3 against the Nets during the regular season, including a 118-107 last week in Brooklyn. The loss was the first time year Cleveland team faced Brooklyn when it had both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available.

“I like our chances when it comes down to a dog fight,” Kevin Love said, “and that what it’s going to be on Tuesday.”