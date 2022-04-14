Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen considered a game-time decision against the Hawks

With a little more than 24 hours to go until possibly the last game of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers get a spark of hope. Jarrett Allen, who has missed nearly 20 games with a broken left middle finger, has been listed as questionable heading into Friday’s play-in tilt against the Atlanta Hawks. Sources say that Allen will try to give it a go tomorrow night but, more than anything, he’ll be considered a game-time decision.

After the team practiced on Thursday Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff noted that Allen was a full participant in the team’s walkthrough. Bickerstaff also noted that Allen has also not yet gone through any full contact with teammates, but instead has been going through 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 drills with coaches. When further pressed on whether or not Allen is available, Bickerstaff remained coy, as he tends to do.

“We have not ruled anybody out,” said Bickerstaff. “But, we haven’t ruled him in either!”

Ultimately, it will depend on whether or not Allen and his finger feel right before tomorrow’s play-in tilt against the Hawks. But, signs point to him being available — which would be a huge boost for the Cavaliers.