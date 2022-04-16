Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton gives an update on his recovery and his future in Cleveland

During exit interviews with the media, Cleveland Cavaliers scoring star Collin Sexton provided an update on his return to the floor. Sexton, who suffered a torn meniscus in early November against the New York Knicks, said that he’s been progressing little by little and there’s no timeline on his return to the court. But, Sexton said he expects to be fully healthy in time for training camp.

The question remains whether or not Sexton will be joining the Cavaliers in training camp this fall. Sexton, who is a restricted free agent this summer, said he will leave negotiations on a possible extension up to his agent Rich Paul and Cleveland President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. But, the young guard did make it clear he wants to be with the Cavaliers long-term.

“I want to be here in Cleveland,” said Sexton. “I love the organization and my teammates. Whatever happens, I know that Cleveland was really good to me and helped me to get where I am today. I want to continue being part of this.”

Sexton also added that he thinks he’s the missing piece to help the Cavaliers get over the hump and finally make the playoffs without LeBron James for the first time since the 1997-98 season. He shared with Fear the Sword that he’s more than motivated to help make it happen and wants to do it for not just his teammates, but the fans as well.

It’ll be an interesting offseason for Cleveland. Both Sexton as well as Caris LeVert, who also expressed sentiments in wanting to sign an extension, could cost the team a pretty penny.