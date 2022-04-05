 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Tuesday, April 5

Let’s start of the day with notes on fouls being up and why that’s bad.

By Chris Manning
Happy Tuesday, everyone. We’ve got Cavs-Magic on deck later today.

The first sip

Don’t mind me, just thinking about this chart a lot.

Basketball is really just better when basketball gets played. But that’s just me. The league was really at its best this year when fouls were limited and physicality was allowed. It’s not that players couldn’t get free throws, but they had to be actually genuine fouls for the most part. It also allowed players to play defense. Which to me is good.

This logic, at least for me, also applies to take fouls. When one happens, the team fouled should get a free throw and the ball. The NBA should find its own version of soccer’s advantage rule too. The game would be better for it.

Read this

Cool feature from The Athletic on Wolves forward Josh Okogie

Links of the day

The real Lakers of Los Angeles never disappoint

Ben Simmons’ Nets debut won’t be coming in the immediate future

Dare I say: This is a fine well-worth it

