Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Tuesday, April 5

Don’t mind me, just thinking about this chart a lot.

Here's the alarming trend we're seeing right now in whistles:



The change in shooting fouls (per 2-pt attempt) in the last *4 months* is larger than the change between the lowest fouling and highest fouling month from 2008 to the 2020 shutdown. pic.twitter.com/vSh35ch4ZF — Ben Taylor (@ElGee35) March 19, 2022

Basketball is really just better when basketball gets played. But that’s just me. The league was really at its best this year when fouls were limited and physicality was allowed. It’s not that players couldn’t get free throws, but they had to be actually genuine fouls for the most part. It also allowed players to play defense. Which to me is good.

This logic, at least for me, also applies to take fouls. When one happens, the team fouled should get a free throw and the ball. The NBA should find its own version of soccer’s advantage rule too. The game would be better for it.

