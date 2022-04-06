Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Wednesday April 6

Good morning. Yesterday’s game sucked, but so have most games they’ve played without Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. This team just isn’t running out talented lineups considering the injuries they’re dealing with.

The first sip

Despite the awful performance against the Orlando Magic, the Cavs are still in a decent position to grab the 7th or 8th seed which would mean they would only need to win one of two possible play-in games to advance to the playoffs. The Cavs are currently a game and a half up on both the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets while being two and a half games up on the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavs would not have the tie-breaker over either the Hawks or Nets no matter what happens this last week. The Cavs would have the tiebreaker over the Hornets if it came down to it.

Needless to say, the game in Brooklyn on Friday night will go a long way in determining if the Cavs can stay within the top eight. We can only hope that Allen and/or Mobley can make a miraculous comeback to save the season.

Games to watch tonight

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks: 7:30 PM on ESPN

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks: 8:00 PM on League Pass

The Nets and Hawks both have winnable games on the second night of a back-to-back. A win from either team would move them to a game behind the Cavs in the standings.

The Knicks will be well rested as they haven’t played since Sunday night. The Wizards were in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night as they will also be playing the tail-end of a back-to-back.

Read this

It’s time to give Obi Toppin his throne

Links of the day

The Sixers’ lack of a trustworthy closing lineup looms large as the postseason nears

This NBA MVP race could be the closest in recent history.

NBA Mock Draft: A chaos scenario

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar apologizes to LeBron James: ‘Wasn’t my intention to criticize LeBron in any way’