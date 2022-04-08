Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, April 8

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

It’s the last Cup of Cavs of the regular season! It’s been a wild ride, so be sure to savor this last little bit before the playoffs roll around.

The first sip

No action in Cleveland since Wednesday’s post, but the Cavs’ surroundings have shuffled a bit. I won’t lie: it’s precarious. The Cavs are in danger of falling to tenth place if they lose tonight and on Sunday against Milwaukee. Tonight’s bout with Brooklyn will go a long way in determining the 7-seed. And the Bucks are still in the hunt for second in the East, so they’ll have something to play for in the season finale.​​ If the Cavs can pull off a win (or two), it’ll be a victory well earned.

Games to watch this weekend

Here’s the rest of the play-in teams schedules:

Nets: vs. Cavs (7:30 p.m. Friday), vs. Pacers (3:30 p.m. Sunday)

Hawks: at Heat (8 p.m. Friday), at Rockets (3:30 p.m. Sunday)

Hornets: at Bulls (8 p.m. Friday), vs. Wizards (3:30 p.m. Sunday)

Heavy potential for Sunday scaries here.

Read this

Kevin Love and Evan Mobley on John Hollinger’s end-of-year awards ballot

Links of the day

Some potential good news on Frobley

Another awards ballot, this one from Dan Devine

Here’s a nice, consolidated version of the Cavs’ possible outcomes