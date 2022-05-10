Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for May 10, 2022

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Draft lottery is a week from today.
The first sip
Have had this thought ping-ponging around my head for a while, so let’s just lay it out here.
I get being bummed that J.B. Bickerstaff didn’t win Coach of the Year or wasn’t even a finalist. I get not loving that Tyler Herro won Sixth Man of the Year over Kevin Love and feeling that Darius Garland didn’t win Most Improved Player. I especially get being annoyed that Evan Mobley didn’t win Rookie of the Year. I also feel for the players and coach themselves, as I’m sure they’d have liked the recognition. That’s only human.
But I also think this can lead to missing the first for the trees in that the Cavs having so many people in contention for awards is really cool and a sign of how far they’ve come in a year. This is a team that has really leveled up in a short amount of time. The fact that they have people in talk for awards shows that even if they didn’t win them.
That’s it. Not a deep thought, or worth a full column. But perhaps worth sharing here.
ICYMI last week, read our own Mike Anguilano on picking between LeVert and Sexton
What a weird situation for Mike Brown (and get well soon Steve Kerr)
Monty Williams won Coach of the Year while J.B. Bickerstaff finished fifth
