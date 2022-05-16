Anderson Varejão represent Cleveland Cavaliers at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

At Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, the Cleveland Cavaliers will represented by a fan favorite.

Per a press release from the team, Anderon Varejão will be the Cavs’ representative at the NBA Draft Lottery, scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 in Chicago. The event telecast begins at 8 p.m. before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics tips off.

Varejão spent 13 seasons with Cleveland and most recently had a stint with the team at the end of the 2020-21 season. He was on the 2007 NBA Finals team and averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in his Cavaliers tenure.

Cleveland, with a 44-38 record and having lost in the play-in tournament, enter with the 14th best odds to pick No. 1 overall and have just a 2.41% chance of picking the in the top-four. Odds are, they’ll be picking No. 14 overall at the back end of the lottery. But perhaps Varejão will bring them some luck.