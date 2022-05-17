Cleveland Cavaliers to pick at No. 14 in 2022 NBA Draft

The lottery balls didn’t end up helping the Cleveland Cavaliers this time around.

As was most likely, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be picking No. 14 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft after the lottery took place on Tuesday. The full lottery order is as follows:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. Los Angeles Lakers (to New Orleans Pelicans)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. LA Clippers (to Oklahoma City)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs had just a 2.1% chance of getting out of pick No. 14 and into the top-four. In their history, Cleveland has never selected No. 14 overall. Names to watch at this pick include Kansas’ Ochai Abaji, G League prospect Dyson Daniels and LSU’s Tari Eason. Another name to watch is Ohio State’s Malachi Branham, who SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell has the Cavs taking in his first post-lottery mock.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York and will air on ESPN.