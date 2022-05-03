Kevin Love finishes in second place for NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Well, looks like there won’t be any trophies coming to The Land this year. This evening, the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love finished in second place in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting. The honors went to Miami Heat scoring guard Tyler Herro. Love, who averaged 13.6 points on 43% shooting per game along with 7.2 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game. Thankfully, Love was in good spirits despite finishing in second overall.

Everyone who knows me knows I love Tyler Herro’s game (and swag) - much respect on an incredible 6th man campaign. Best is yet to come for @raf_tyler https://t.co/vTTG0PxGEZ — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 3, 2022

This season Love was fully on board with coming off the bench to allow more playing time for rookie superstar Evan Mobley. Love almost made an immediate impact off the bench alongside Ricky Rubio and Cedi Osman and was a key factor in nearly leading Cleveland to a playoff berth. On a personal level, it was also a success for Love as he only missed 8 games this season due to COVID-19. It was the least amount of games Love missed in a Cavaliers uniform since the 2015-16 season. For a player with a checkered bill of health, along with being in consideration for the award, this is hopefully a sign of things to come.