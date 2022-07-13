Las Vegas Summer League: Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets gamethread and where to watch

This evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League (1-1) at 5:00 p.m. EST.

In their last game, Cleveland fell to the summertime Denver Nuggets with a final score of 84-76. The Cavaliers were led in scoring by two-way guard R.J. Nembhard while rookie swingman Ochai Agbaji scored 8 points and Cam Young led the bench with 16 points.

The Hornets, meanwhile, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in double overtime, 89-86 in their last game. Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points off the bench while J.T. Thor, who hit the game-winner against the Lakers, scored 12.

Where and when to watch: ESPNU, 5:00 PM EST

Projected starters

Cavaliers - R.J. Nembhard/Ochai Agbaji/Luke Travers/Isaiah Mobley/Amar Sylla

Hornets - Bryce McGowens/Jalen Crutcher/J.T. Thor/Kai Jones/Nick Richards

Talk about the game as it happens live below. Or come chat about it on our official Discord server!