2022 Las Vegas Summer League: Cleveland Cavaliers fall to the Charlotte Hornets 91-80

This one got away from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter as the Charlotte Hornets outscored Cleveland 29-19 in that frame. The Hornets never looked back as they cruised to a 91-80 victory.

The outside shot is what did the Cavs in on Thursday evening. The Cavaliers converted just five of their 25 (20%) outside shots with only one make coming from someone besides Ochai Agbaji. Conversely, the Hornets were 13 for 33 (39.4%) from deep.

Agbaji was the story of the game for the Cavs. He bounced back nicely from a three for 11 outing on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets by pouring in a game high 24 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field. His ability to move off-ball to create and covert three-point opportunities both in halfcourt and transition were on full display as he knocked down four of his eight attempts from distance.

Agbaji also had his best game scoring inside the arc. The rookie came into today’s contest shooting just two for seven on twos. Tonight, he finished three of his five attempts inside the arc by converting in the midrange and getting to the basket. Agbaji was also able to draw three shooting fouls as well by attacking the basket off-the-dribble. His willingness to get inside opened up opportunities for him to create for others which included this nice pass to Nate Reuvers out of a trap which led to free throws.

This was easily Agbaji’s best outing so far this summer.

The same cannot cannot be said for Isaiah Mobley. Summer League has always been dominated by ball handlers leaving bigs outside the flow of the offense which can cause them to press unnecessarily when they do end up with the ball.

Mobley seemed to be pressing once again on the offensive end as he finished with eight points on three of 13 shooting which included missing a few point blank opportunities at the rim. The outside shooting ability he showed flashes of at USC hasn’t translated over to Summer League so far as he is now shooting a combined one for nine from deep through three games. That said, Mobley did show encouraging signs in other aspects of his game as he finished with 11 boards, three assists and two blocks.

RJ Nembhard Jr. was not able to keep up the scoring pace he set in his first two outings. He finished Thursday’s contest with just five points on two of eight shooting with five assists and a turnover.

Late second round pick Luke Travers remains an intriguing long-term prospect, but hasn’t been able to make a meaningful contribution scoring. He ended the evening with six points on two of three shooting with four boards, an assist, and a steal in just over 25 minutes of play.

Cameron Young and Amauri Hardy were the only Cavaliers outside of Agbaji who finished in double figures scoring. Young contributed 11 points on four of 10 shooting while Hardy added in 10 points on five of 12 shooting.

The Cavs will finish up their time in Vegas as they take on the Detroit Pistons Thursday evening at 5:30 ET.