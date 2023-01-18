Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies gamethread

Tonight might look more like a throwback to last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Donovan Mitchell out with a groin injury, the offensive burden goes largely back to Darius Garland. Garland, on Monday when Mitchell left after six minutes in the second half, stepped into that role and ended up 30 points in a Cavs win.

It helps, too, at Ricky Rubio is back. Which, of course, further gets into the 2021-22 season vibes. It’s to-be-determined what his minutes load is like — he played 15 on Monday as he slowly ramps up — but every minute will matter. Caris LeVert, who seems the odds-on favorite to start at the two, will need to have a strong night as well.

Cavs expected starters: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Cavs injury report: Donovan Mitchell (OUT - groin), Isaiah Mobley (OUT - two-way), Dean Wade (OUT - shoulder), Dylan Windler (OUT - ankle)

Grizzlies expected starters: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Grizzlies injury report: Danny Green (OUT - injury recovery, Jake LaRavia (OUT - G League, on assignment), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (OUT - two-way), David Roddy (OUT - G League, on assignment),