Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Boston Celtics 120-113

Nightly Notables

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 29 points, while Darius Garland added 26 points and 7 assists. Max Strus added 17 points, including a 5-11 mark from three, to go with 9 rebounds. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 19 for Boston.

Well... that happened

The Cavs entered Tuesday’s game 17th in percentage of shots from three, per Cleaning The Glass. By comparison, the Celtics were first in the league with 44.6% of their shots coming from three. That’s a significant gap and a sign of two teams who play different styles.

The overall season difference in shot profile, though, did not play out in this game. Cleveland took 45 three-pointers vs. Boston’s 44. Mitchell took 13. Strus took 11. Garland took eight. The Cavs’ 45 threes ties a season high with the 45 three-pointers the Cavs took on Oct. 27 against the Thunder. It’s the fourth time Cleveland has taken 40 or more threes in a game this season; the team is 1-3 in those games.

Big Picture

This is a glass half full, glass half empty game. On one hand, Cleveland did well to compete against one of the best teams in the league and a legitimate title contender. The offense, led by Garland and Mitchell, was excellent.

On the other hand, it’s a second straight loss amid this four-game road trip. And the Cavs definitely miss Mobley. Having to use Tristan Thompson on Jayson Tatum late instead of Mobley was a problem, as was Boston attacking Cleveland in the pick-and-roll by attacking smaller defenders. So, some good, some bad.

Up next: The Cavs play the Celtics against on Thursday in Boston. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.