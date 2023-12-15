Evan Mobley to undergo knee surgery, miss 6-8 weeks

The injury woes keep hitting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Not long after news about Darius Garland’s fractured jaw came through, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cavs third year band will big man Evan Mobley is set to undergo knee surgery on his left knee and will miss 6-8 weeks.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/GqNCP1aZs7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2023

The Cavs then put out the following statement:

Cavaliers Forward/Center Evan Mobley will have arthroscopic left knee surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Monday, December 18 to remove a loose body. Recent imaging and a series of treatment and rehabilitation confirmed that surgery was the best option to alleviate the discomfort in the knee. Mobley has missed the Cavaliers previous four games and is expected to be out approximately six to eight weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

A six-to-eight week absence from Monday, Dec. 18 means Mobley, at the earliest, could return sometime between the beginning and middle of February. A lot of basketball will happen between now and then — and it runs up right around/past the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 4.

Expect Dean Wade to continue starting for Cleveland with Mobley out. It also could mean more minutes for Tristan Thompson off the bench if/when J.B. Bickerstaff elects to get another big man in the rotation.