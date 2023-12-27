 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks gamethread

Caris LeVert’s turn should give the Cavs a boost.

By Chris Manning
New Orleans Pelicans v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The big coup for the Cleveland Cavaliers here is the return of Caris LeVert. This is still nowhere near a full strength team, but it’s getting closer. And LeVert at least gives Cleveland another ball handler to play with and lean on as not to ask the word of Craig Porter Jr. So, baby steps towards a healthy roster.

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup:

Craig Porter Jr., Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Cavs Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (illness, OUT, Darius Garland (jaw, OUT) Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Ricky Rubio (personal, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Sam Merrill (wrist, DOUBTFUL)

Expected Mavericks Starting Lineup:

Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones, Jr., Dereck Lively

Mavericks Injury Report: Luka Doncic (quad, QUESTIONABLE), Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness, QUESTIONABLE), Kyrie Irving (foot, OUT), Josh Green (elbow, QUESTIONABLE), Maxi Kleber (toe, OUT), Greg Brown III (G League, OUT), Dexter Dennis (G League, OUT),

