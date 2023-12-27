Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks gamethread

The big coup for the Cleveland Cavaliers here is the return of Caris LeVert. This is still nowhere near a full strength team, but it’s getting closer. And LeVert at least gives Cleveland another ball handler to play with and lean on as not to ask the word of Craig Porter Jr. So, baby steps towards a healthy roster.

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Craig Porter Jr., Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (illness, OUT, Darius Garland (jaw, OUT) Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Ricky Rubio (personal, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Sam Merrill (wrist, DOUBTFUL) Expected Mavericks Starting Lineup: Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones, Jr., Dereck Lively Mavericks Injury Report: Luka Doncic (quad, QUESTIONABLE), Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness, QUESTIONABLE), Kyrie Irving (foot, OUT), Josh Green (elbow, QUESTIONABLE), Maxi Kleber (toe, OUT), Greg Brown III (G League, OUT), Dexter Dennis (G League, OUT),