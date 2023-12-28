Watch the market: Cleveland Cavaliers stun the Dallas Mavericks

Stock up:

Jarrett Allen delivered a monstrous 24 points, 23 rebounds and 6 assists. He was everywhere for Cleveland, finishing plays and locking down Luka Doncic in key moments.

This was a big follow-up performance for Allen, who notched 19 points and 17 rebounds in his previous outing. Allen has had to accept a larger role with Evan Mobley sidelined due to injury.

Thus far, it has all been trending up for Allen.

Caris LeVert was lights out from deep in his first game back from knee soreness. LeVert poured on a team-high 29 points by shooting 6-11 from the three-point line.

It was LeVert who drilled the clutch go-ahead shot after Cleveland trailed by 20 points during the first half. LeVert’s timely scoring, defense and playmaking helped the Cavs steal this game on the road.

Hustle, energy and heart have been on display during this stretch for the Cavaliers. With the roster decimated by injuries, an all-around valiant effort has kept this team above water.

Tonight, the Cavs won the rebounding battle 57-37. Scrambling for extra possessions was the difference between succumbing to an early deficit and hanging around for four quarters.

Craig Porter Jr, in particular, has been vital for Cleveland. The undrafted rookie flirted with a triple double tonight, posting a career-high 12 rebounds to go with 9 points and 7 rebounds. Starting in place of both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Porter has proven he belongs in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have a long road ahead of them before Mobley and Garland return to full strength. But for now, their “next man up” mentality has paid off.