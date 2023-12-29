 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks gamethread

Donovan Mitchell is back.

By Chris Manning
Houston Rockets v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Getting Donovan Mitchell back is big. And if the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks with Mitchell back? Expect a loud, loud arena for the end of the Cavs’ 2023 slate. Somehow, someway, the Cavs are doing really well when it felt like everything was crumbling due to injuries.

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

When: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Cavs Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw, OUT) Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Ricky Rubio (personal, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Sam Merrill (wrist, DOUBTFUL)

Expected Bucks Starting Lineup: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Bucks Injury Report: Jae Crowder (adductor, OUT), TyTy Washington (G League, OUT), Marques Bolden (G League, OUT)

