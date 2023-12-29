Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks gamethread

Getting Donovan Mitchell back is big. And if the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks with Mitchell back? Expect a loud, loud arena for the end of the Cavs’ 2023 slate. Somehow, someway, the Cavs are doing really well when it felt like everything was crumbling due to injuries.

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH When: 7:30 p.m. EST TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw, OUT) Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Ricky Rubio (personal, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Sam Merrill (wrist, DOUBTFUL) Expected Bucks Starting Lineup: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez Bucks Injury Report: Jae Crowder (adductor, OUT), TyTy Washington (G League, OUT), Marques Bolden (G League, OUT)