Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat gamethread

It’s time for one more showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. These two teams squared off two days ago with Cleveland winning the match 104-100. With Miami desperately trying to climb out of the Play-In tournament, tonight will be no easy win for the Cavs.

The Heat sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games back of the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets. The margin for error is small with just 15 games remaining in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is in the hunt to secure homecourt advantage for round one of the playoffs. They hold a three-game advantage over the New York Knicks but will need to continue taking care of business down the stretch to remain in fourth place.

Biggest question for the Cavs is Darius Garland’s status, as he’s listed as questionable for the game after picking up a knock on Wednesday.