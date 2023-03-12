Jarrett Allen doubtful for Sunday’s game in Charlotte

After suffering an eye contusion late in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Friday loss to the Miami Heat, Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Per the team, Allen underwent examination after the game and then again on Saturday that revealed a right eye contusion without structural damage. He will receive treatment, the team says, and have his status updated daily.

The key wording in the release is “without structural damage.” Had the injury been structural, it would be been a bigger blow to the Cavs because it likely would have put Allen on the sidelines for an extended period of time. The injury is clearly still an issue — that’s why he’s doubtful to play on Sunday — but it could have been worse.

Per cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, a source told him that the eye ‘looked better than expected’ and that Allen will ‘hopefully be back sooner rather than later.’ With Allen out, look for Evan Mobley to play more at center. It’s also possible that Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff turns to Robin Lopez to eat minutes at the five.

For the year, 24-year-old Allen has appeared in 62 games with averages of 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Last season, he missed time down the stretch run due to a fractured finger.