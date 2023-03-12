Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets gamethread

Don’t expect Jarrett Allen for Sunday’ Cavs-Hornets game. But Cleveland should still expect to get a win.

The Hornets are playing better of late — they’ve won seven of their last 10 — but this isn’t a good team. LaMelo Ball is out. Mark Williams is out. A few others guys are too. There’s a reason the Cavs are favorites on the road.

Cleveland could also use a win to further solidify itself in the East standings, particularly after the Knicks lost to the Clippers on Friday.

KEY INFORMATION

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (42-27) vs. Charlotte Hornets (22-46)

Where: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, North Carolina

When: 5 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Spread: Cavs -8.5 (via DraftKings)

Opposing Blog: At the Hive

Cavs’ expected starting lineup: Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley

Cavs’ injury report: Darius Garland (QUESTIONABLE - quad), Jarrett Allen (DOUBTFUL - eye)

Hornets’ expected starting lineup: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Gordan Hayward, PJ Washington, Nick Richards

Hornets’ injury report: LaMelo Ball (OUT - ankle), James Bouknight (DOUBTFUL - ankle), Cody Martin (OUT - ankle), Mark Williams (DOUBTFUL - thumb sprain)