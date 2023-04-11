Cleveland Cavaliers Reacts Survey: Who is the second most important player vs. the Knicks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Cavaliers fans and fans across the country.

This week, we are asking a simple question: Who is the second-most important Cavalier in the first round against the New York Knicks? This assumes that Donovan Mitchell is the most important player in the series because he is the Cavs’ best player.

So who is second? Is it Darius Garland, the one often pulling all of the strings and keeping everything flowing? Is it Evan Mobley, breaking out in his second season as a two-way monster? Or is it Jarrett Allen, the Cavs’ center who provides the last line of defense at the rim?

Answer below and sound off in the comments. Come back for the results later this week.