How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks Game 4

Something to watch tactically for Game 4: How the New York Knicks use guard screens against the Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense. This was a tool they turned to with great effectiveness in Game 3 and there’s no reason to think New York won’t look to use them in the same way.
So what will be Cleveland’s adjustment?
Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks
Where: Madison Square Garden — New York, New York
When: 1 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Spread: Knicks -2 (via Draft Kings)
Cavs’ expected starting lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Cavs’ injury report: Dylan Windler (OUT - left foot sprain)
Knicks expected starting lineup: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
Knicks injury report: Isaiah Roby (OUT - ankle)
