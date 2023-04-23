 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks Game 4

It’s a big one at MSG.

By Chris Manning
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Game Three Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Something to watch tactically for Game 4: How the New York Knicks use guard screens against the Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense. This was a tool they turned to with great effectiveness in Game 3 and there’s no reason to think New York won’t look to use them in the same way.

So what will be Cleveland’s adjustment?

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

Where: Madison Square Garden — New York, New York

When: 1 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Spread: Knicks -2 (via Draft Kings)

Cavs’ expected starting lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Cavs’ injury report: Dylan Windler (OUT - left foot sprain)

Knicks expected starting lineup: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Knicks injury report: Isaiah Roby (OUT - ankle)

