How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks Game 4

Something to watch tactically for Game 4: How the New York Knicks use guard screens against the Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense. This was a tool they turned to with great effectiveness in Game 3 and there’s no reason to think New York won’t look to use them in the same way.

So what will be Cleveland’s adjustment?

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks Where: Madison Square Garden — New York, New York When: 1 p.m. EST TV: ESPN Spread: Knicks -2 (via Draft Kings) Cavs’ expected starting lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Cavs’ injury report: Dylan Windler (OUT - left foot sprain) Knicks expected starting lineup: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson Knicks injury report: Isaiah Roby (OUT - ankle)

