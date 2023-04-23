Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks Game 4 gamethread

Big one here. This is easily the biggest game that most of this Cleveland Cavaliers roster has ever played in. And it’s going to be a hostile environment — you know Madison Square Garden is going to be rocking. Let’s see how they respond and if the Cavs look nervous like they did in Game 3.
And remember: 2016 aside, being down 3-1 is not where you want to be.
Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks
Where: Madison Square Garden — New York, New York
When: 1 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Spread: Knicks -2 (via Draft Kings)
Cavs’ expected starting lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Cavs’ injury report: Dylan Windler (OUT - left foot sprain)
Knicks expected starting lineup: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
Knicks injury report: Isaiah Roby (OUT - ankle)
