Should the Cleveland Cavaliers pursue Dillon Brooks?

Dillon Brooks’ time with the Memphis Grizzlies is done.

The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say.



Full story and details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/CRztYTgYi7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

Should the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have a need on the wing pursue Brooks?

Nope.

“That’s just who he is,” said Mitchell after the kerfuffle. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years.

“There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”