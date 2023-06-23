Cleveland Cavaliers sign guard Craig Porter Jr. to two-way deal

Per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Craig Porter Jr. to a two-way deal.

Porter, a 6’2”, 185-pound guard played two seasons at Vicennes, a JUCO program in Indiana. There, won a NJCAA championship in 2019. He then transferred to Wichita State, where he spent three seasons. Last season was his best at Wichita State, as he averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game en route to a All-AAC third team selection. He was the first player in school history to lead the team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Per Fedor, Porter worked out for the Cavs in the pre-draft process.

Porter Jr. will take up one of the Cavs’ three two-way slots that are allowed under the new CBA. It’s possible, per Fedor, that second-round pick Emoni Bates also signs a two-way deal; he also writes that Isaiah Mobley “will probably play on a second consecutive two-way” deal.

On a two-way deal, Porter Jr. will spend most of his team with the Cleveland Charge in the G League.