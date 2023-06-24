Cleveland Cavaliers sign forward Pete Nance to exhibit 10 contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed undrafted free agent Pete Nance, youngest son of franchise legend Larry Nance Sr., to an exhibit 10 contract according to Chris Fedor.

Nance played high school basketball at Revere High School in Richfield. He spent his first four college seasons at Northwestern prior to transferring to the University of North Carolina for his final season. This past season, Nance started 30 games averaging 10 points on .422/.320/.816 shooting with 6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

Like the rest of his family, Nance possess good size at 6’10”, 225 lbs. He’s displayed an excellent feel for the game throughout his time in college. Unlike Larry Nance Jr., he isn’t an elite athlete despite his size which is part of the reason why he was a five-year college player and went undrafted.

Nance appears best suited as a power forward in the professional game. But for him to become an NBA player, he will need to improve as a rebounder and outside shooter. Nance’s highest rebounding total in college was 6.8 which is low for someone his size in college. The outside shot has shown signs of being an asset as he knocked down 45.2% of his 3.1 triples per game during his final season at Northwestern, before shooting just 32% as a Tar Heel.

Signing Nance to an Exhibit 10 contract will give him the chance to participate in offseason activities and make the team out of training camp or earn one of the now three two-way contract spots this upcoming season. Making the team outright or on a two-way deal is unlikely given the current state of the Cavs’ roster and the likelihood that Isaiah Mobley, Emoni Bates, and recently signed point guard Craig Porter Jr. make up the three two-way players.

Exhibit 10 contracts also give the franchise’s G League affiliate the rights to that player if they don’t make the team or earn one of the two-way spots. The most likely outcome for Nance at this point is to spend this upcoming season with the Cleveland Charge.