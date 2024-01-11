Max Strus leaves Cleveland Cavaliers’ game in Paris with right knee soreness

Add Max Strus to the list of banged up Cleveland Cavaliers.

Strus did not come out to start the second half for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was replaced by Sam Merrill. He originally left the game in the first quarter:

For those following along, Max Strus left the game for the Cavs in the first quarter and has not returned. He is likely injured though the team has not said. Sam Merrill is starting the second half in his place. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 11, 2024

According to the broadcast, Strus is dealing with right knee soreness and will not return. It’s unclear exactly what caused Strus’ injury or the extent of it at this time. Strus played just under seven minutes in Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets before leaving with injury; he was 0-2 from the field in his time.

This is 100% a concern for the Cavs, who are still without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. In the starting five, Strus is key as a floor spacer, solid defender and ball mover. If he is out for any time, it will be a real blow for the Cavs, particularly amid this recent run of strong play.