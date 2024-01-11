Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Brooklyn Nets 111-102 in Paris

The Cleveland Cavaliers left Paris with a swarm of new fans and a 111-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Let’s recap what happened.

Nightly Notables

Thousands of fans got their first taste of NBA basketball today and Donovan Mitchell made sure it was a good one. He poured in a season-high 45 points and 12 rebounds on 15-30 shooting to lift Cleveland to this international victory.

This big performance was Mitchell’s third 40+ point game of the season and 16th in a Cavaliers’ uniform.

Mitchell entered this game with two clear goals in mind: put on a show and get the win. Considering the wave of “MVP” chants he received in the fourth quarter, I’d say mission accomplished.

Someone else brought the juice tonight as Jarrett Allen carried his two-way dominance to France. Allen stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks and 2 steals in his 8th straight game recording a double-double.

Allen’s defensive energy helped Cleveland establish an early 26-point lead as the Nets entered halftime with just 34 points. The Cavaliers have come to rely on Allen’s interior presence and today was no exception.

Well, that happened…

This last week of the Cavs in Paris has been fun for everyone. From Ice at the Eifel Tower to Austin Carr’s French accent.

However, one player’s time was cut abruptly short in the fourth quarter.

Tristan Thompson received a flagrant 2 and was promptly booted from action after this hefty chest bump to Nic Claxton. We’ll let you decide if the ejection was warranted:

Tristan Thompson ejected for the world's deadliest chest bump pic.twitter.com/Ew8K1heLQU — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) January 11, 2024

Big Picture

The Cavaliers are 9-3 since losing Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to injury. This game puts them fourth in the Eastern Conference and officially in striking distance of the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold third place with a narrow advantage over Cleveland.

On the horizon, Garland and Mobley will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. So buckle up, Cavs fans — this season could heat up in a hurry.