J.B. Bickerstaff shares update on Darius Garland’s return

International travel is always tough. It’s even more so when your jaw is wired shut and you’re forced to eat through a blender. But Darius Garland wasn’t going to let either get in the way of him making the most of his trip to Paris.

“He brought a blender to Paris and would go to restaurants with a blender,” said Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff before Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Bickerstaff went on to confirm that Garland and Evan Mobley are making progress in returning from their injuries that have kept them out since the middle of December.

“Evan and Darius are working their way back,” said Bickerstaff. “Both of them are taking steps in the right direction which allows them to do different things. But there’s no immediate update on their return time.”

While both are making progress, it seems that Garland is much closer to returning. Garland was scheduled to get the wire in his jaw removed on Monday afternoon. Bickerstaff wasn’t able to confirm that the wire was removed, but this tweet from Garland seems like it might have been in response to finally getting it removed.

We Move!!! — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) January 15, 2024

Garland also appeared to be able to open his mouth much more than he could previously.

Bickerstaff is optimistic that Garland will be able to return sooner rather than later given the nature of the injury.

“Once Darius is able to go full speed, he’ll be able to just go full speed,” said Bickerstaff. “There’s not an injury or anything that’s kind of holding him back.”

Garland was seen on the court going through his pregame warmup prior to the game against the Bulls. He has been ramping up his on-court work in recent weeks as he did the same thing prior to last Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Darius Garland is going through a light pregame workout prior to their contest with the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/e7edy7C8JS — Jackson Flickinger (@Akron_Jackson) January 15, 2024

The initial timeline called for Garland’s injury to be reevaluated in four weeks. It has been four and a half weeks since Garland was rued out.