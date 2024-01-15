 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls gamethread

The Cavs are back from Paris looking to beat the Chicago Bulls.

By Chris Manning
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Good injury news for the Cleveland Cavaliers: Max Strus is in the starting lineup after leaving the Cavs’ last game with knee soreness.

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH

When: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS-CHI

Spread: CLE -4

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Cavs Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw, OUT) Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT),

Expected Bulls Starting Lineup: Coby White, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

Bulls Injury Report: Lonzo Ball (knee, OUT), Torry Craig (right plantar fascia, OUT), Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder, PROBABLE), Patrick Williams (ankle, QUESTIONABLE), Dalen Terry (left patella, PROBABLE), Onuralp Bitim (G League, OUT), Henri Drell (G League, OUT), Julian Phillips (G League, OUT), Adama Sonogo (G League, OUT)

