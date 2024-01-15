Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls gamethread

Good injury news for the Cleveland Cavaliers: Max Strus is in the starting lineup after leaving the Cavs’ last game with knee soreness.
Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH
When: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS-CHI
Spread: CLE -4
Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen
Cavs Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw, OUT) Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT),
Expected Bulls Starting Lineup: Coby White, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic
Bulls Injury Report: Lonzo Ball (knee, OUT), Torry Craig (right plantar fascia, OUT), Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder, PROBABLE), Patrick Williams (ankle, QUESTIONABLE), Dalen Terry (left patella, PROBABLE), Onuralp Bitim (G League, OUT), Henri Drell (G League, OUT), Julian Phillips (G League, OUT), Adama Sonogo (G League, OUT)
