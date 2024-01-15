Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls gamethread

Good injury news for the Cleveland Cavaliers: Max Strus is in the starting lineup after leaving the Cavs’ last game with knee soreness.

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH When: 7:00 p.m. EST TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS-CHI Spread: CLE -4 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw, OUT) Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Expected Bulls Starting Lineup: Coby White, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic Bulls Injury Report: Lonzo Ball (knee, OUT), Torry Craig (right plantar fascia, OUT), Ayo Dosunmu (left shoulder, PROBABLE), Patrick Williams (ankle, QUESTIONABLE), Dalen Terry (left patella, PROBABLE), Onuralp Bitim (G League, OUT), Henri Drell (G League, OUT), Julian Phillips (G League, OUT), Adama Sonogo (G League, OUT)