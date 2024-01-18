Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is once again fourth in Eastern Conference backcourt fan voting after the fourth returns were released Thursday afternoon. It’s the same position he was in for the previous three returns. Mitchell trails Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) in the backcourt.

The third EAST returns for NBA All-Star 2024! Who do you think the East starters should be #NBAAllStar Voting presented by @ATT closes January 20 at 11:59pm/et.



Vote now: pic.twitter.com/XRStMczVtA — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2024

Fan voting closes at the end of the day on Saturday. The All-Star starters will be determined by 50% fan vote, 25% media vote, and 25% NBA player votes. While Mitchell isn’t a starter based on fan voting, there’s an outside chance he leapfrogs over Young and Lillard to claim the second backcourt spot after the media and player votes are accounted for.

Regardless of whether he starts, Mitchell is essentially a lock to make his fifth All-Star team. He’s been the main catalyst behind the six-game winning streak and the 11-3 run the Cavs are currently on. Mitchell is averaging 28.2 points on .464/.356/.867 shooting with career highs in both assists (5.8) and rebounds per game (5.4).

One Cavalier who’s anything but a lock is Jarrett Allen. He’s averaging 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.

While the fan voting doesn’t factor into All-Star reserves, it isn’t encouraging for Allen that he still hasn’t shown up on any of the returns thus far. Reserves are voted on by NBA head coaches. Allen will have to hope that they are all listening to Hubie Brown and not following the fan vote.

The All-Star starters will be announced on Thursday, January 25 on TNT NBA Tip-Off before the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat game. The reserves will be announced the following week on February 1.

The All-Star game will be played in Indianapolis on Sunday, February 18. The exhibition will return to an East vs. West format for the first time since 2017.