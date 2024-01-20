Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers beat Atlanta Hawks 116-95 to win seventh straight game

The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their season-high win streak to seven straight behind a 116-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Let’s recap what happened:

Nightly Notables:

Just like in their last win, the Cavs opened up this game with a blitz. They started on a 10-0 run to force Atlanta into a corner and held onto the lead for 48 minutes.

It was a team effort through and through. From Jarrett Allen posting his 11th straight double-double (matching a franchise record) to Sam Merill continuing to be the NBA’s greatest hidden sharpshooter. Allen recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with 6 blocks while Merrill poured in 18 points off the bench.

Georges Niang and Dean Wade combined for 31 points on 9-of-14 three-point shooting. All of this help from his teammates allowed Donovan Mitchell to coast to a brisk 18 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Cavs bench has been particularly good during this win streak. They’ve gone from 29th in scoring to 1st since Dec. 15th. Tonight, Cleveland’s second unit outscored Atlanta 42-30.

Well, that happened...

This game wasn’t all that exciting — which is a good thing. The Cavs stormed out of the gates and never looked back.

But for the sake of pushing Allen’s All-Star agenda, here is an overhead dime he threw in the first quarter:

Jarrett Allen dropping DIMES pic.twitter.com/ZrQA44UbMz — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) January 21, 2024

Allen is averaging a career-high 3 assists and has been serving well as a facilitator from above the break.

Big Picture:

The Cavs have rattled off their most impressive stretch of the season. They hold a 25-15 record, identical to their record through 40 games a year ago. Resilience has been key. All things considered, this team is in a great spot.

Up next is a trip to Orlando before back-to-back games in Milwaukee. The Bucks will surely be looking to recover from their previous 40-point beatdown.