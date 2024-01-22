Cleveland Cavaliers Emoni Bates suspended two games for entering stands after Cleveland Charge game

G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced that Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Emoni Bates and Cleveland Charge forward Gabe Osabuohien are suspended two games without pay for entering the stands following the Charge’s 126-105 loss to the Birmingham Squadron last Saturday. Both of their suspensions will start Monday night as the Charge play the Osceola Magic.

It’s difficult to piece together what exactly happened from the limited camera angles shown on the telecast. It appears that Bates entered the stands to presumably confront a fan right after the final buzzer. The camera cuts away before he’s seen leaving the court.

The next shot on the broadcast is of the two teams shaking hands. You can see the Charge bench reacting to what is happening across the court. Head coach Mike Gerrity is seen instructing an assistant to break up whatever was happening.

Osabuohien is then seen reentering the court. Bates appears to have rejoined his teammates sometime before then.

Both players will be eligible to return Friday, Jan. 26 when the Charge take on the Maine Celtics for the first leg of a back-to-back.

Bates has appeared in 15 games with the Charge this season. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in the G League.