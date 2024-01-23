Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating league’s anti-drug program

The NBA has suspended Tristan Thompson for 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug program. Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. The suspension begins for the Cavs’ game on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former is “increasing growth hormone secretion by up to 97% and to increase lean body mass with no change in total fat mass or visceral fat, according to a study from the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology.” The latter is used to achieve “increases in lean body mass and decrease in body fat” and “increases in strength, well-being, as well as healing possibilities.”

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/oqNXP7Zvak — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2024

Thompson, 32, had settled into a role as the Cavs’ backup center, taking the job from Damian Jones early in the season. He returned to the Cavs just before the start of the season after his first stint with the team ran from 2011 to the end of 2018-19 season. He has also played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers have not yet commented on Thompson’s suspension. Jones is likely to assume Thompson’s role as the backup center, although two-way signee Isaiah Mobley could conceivably get a look when the Cavs opt to play a big behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley when Mobley returns.

Thompson would be eligible to play again on March 16 in a road game against the Houston Rockets. He has appeared in 36 games for the Cavs this year, averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.