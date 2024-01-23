Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen make USA Basketball player pool for 2024 Olympics

Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen were among the 41 names announced on Tuesday as part of the 2024 USA Men’s National Team player pool. The player pool will be cut down to 12 before the start of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Both Mitchell and Allen have experience with USA Basketball but have not participated in the Olympics. Mitchell was a part of the 2019 USA World Cup Team that finished seventh in the FIBA World Cup. He started every game for the team averaging 13.1 points and five assists over eight games which included an impressive 29-point showing against France.

Allen has not participated in a FIBA World Cup but was on the 2016 USA Men’s U18 National team that won gold in Chile. He finished the tournament averaging 10.6 points and nine rebounds per contest.

They join an impressive list of finalists in the player pool which includes former Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

USA Basketball player pool of 41 finalists that will be used to select the 12-player roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris: pic.twitter.com/Bs1yqnQDQD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2024

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are notably not on the list. Garland was a member of the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team and was promoted to the active roster for their exhibition season before the team left for Toyko. He had expressed interest in playing on the 2024 Olympic team in the past. Given his experience a few years ago, it’s surprising that he wasn’t on this initial player pool.

Mobley has experience with the national team as he played for the U19 World Cup team in 2019. Given the traditional lack of center depth Team USA has had, getting someone like Mobley used to the senior program wouldn’t have been surprising even if he isn’t ready to participate as an Olympian.

Team USA will be led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Their exhibition season tips off on July 10.